They’re Big and They’re 99 Cents

Slate Money talks Elon Musk’s Twitter bid, AriZona Iced Tea, and office perks.

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about whether or not Elon Musk will really take over Twitter, how AriZona Iced Tea holds inflation at bay, and why office perks are basically carnival prizes minus the fun.

In the Plus segment: The return of the Kardashians.

What ‘Severance’ Gets Right About Infantilizing Office Perks” by Elizabeth Spiers

As inflation soars, how is AriZona iced tea still 99 cents?” by Sam Dean

The price of AriZona tea hasn’t budged for 30 years” by Felix Salmon

Keeping up with the streamers” by Felix Salmon

