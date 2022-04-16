They’re Big and They’re 99 Cents
Slate Money talks Elon Musk’s Twitter bid, AriZona Iced Tea, and office perks.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about whether or not Elon Musk will really take over Twitter, how AriZona Iced Tea holds inflation at bay, and why office perks are basically carnival prizes minus the fun.
In the Plus segment: The return of the Kardashians.
Mentioned In the Show:
“What ‘Severance’ Gets Right About Infantilizing Office Perks” by Elizabeth Spiers
“As inflation soars, how is AriZona iced tea still 99 cents?” by Sam Dean
“The price of AriZona tea hasn’t budged for 30 years” by Felix Salmon
“Keeping up with the streamers” by Felix Salmon
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth