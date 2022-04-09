The Edit Button
Slate Money talks Elon Musk controlling Twitter, an Amazon union win, and matters philanthropic.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about Elon Musk taking a board seat on Twitter, a Staten Island Amazon warehouse’s successful unionization, and whether individuals sending money to Ukraine is helpful.
In the Plus segment: Felix is bad at hotdesking.
Mentioned In the Show:
“Inside Amazon: Wrestling Big Ideas in a Bruising Workplace” by Jodi Kantor and David Streitfeld
“Worker-to-Worker Organizing May Finally Have Its Moment” by Steven Greenhouse
“Jamie Dimon to Work-From-Homers: You Win” by Holden Walter-Warner
“Amazon Workers’ Union Victory is Turbocharging a New Labor Movement” by Emily Peck
“How Governments Are Multiplying Aid to Ukraine” by Felix Salmon
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth