Slate Money

The Edit Button

Slate Money talks Elon Musk controlling Twitter, an Amazon union win, and matters philanthropic.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about Elon Musk taking a board seat on Twitter, a Staten Island Amazon warehouse’s successful unionization, and whether individuals sending money to Ukraine is helpful.

In the Plus segment: Felix is bad at hotdesking.

Mentioned In the Show:

Inside Amazon: Wrestling Big Ideas in a Bruising Workplace” by Jodi Kantor and David Streitfeld

Worker-to-Worker Organizing May Finally Have Its Moment” by Steven Greenhouse

Jamie Dimon to Work-From-Homers: You Win” by Holden Walter-Warner

Amazon Workers’ Union Victory is Turbocharging a New Labor Movement” by Emily Peck

How Governments Are Multiplying Aid to Ukraine” by Felix Salmon

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.