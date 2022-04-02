Yachts Are Overrated
Slate Money talks the state of women in the workforce, the Axie hack, and the Barclays mistake.
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Slate Pay Dirt columnist, Elizabeth Spiers. They talk about how women (mostly college educated) might be doing okay in the workforce, and what happened when Barclays didn’t check the right box and Axie Infinity didn’t notice it didn’t have an SEC shelf registration.
In the Plus segment: The inflation and war nexus with gas prices.
Mentioned In the Show:
“Young women earn more than men in 16 U.S. cities” by Emily Peck
“Research: College-educated women did not leave labor force during pandemic” by Emily Peck
“Understanding the economic impact of COVID-19 on women” by Claudia Goldin
“Mississippi passes equal pay law with loopholes” by Emily Peck
“Credit Suisse faces US probe after telling investors to ‘destroy documents’ linked to oligarch yacht loans” by Matt Egan
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth