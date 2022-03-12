Lambos or Food Stamps
Slate Money talks private retailer sanctions on Russia, the nickel market fiasco, and Gen-Zvs Millennials.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Stanford student and Palladium writer, Ginevra Davis, to talk about who is really hurt by businesses pulling out of Russia, what is going on with nickel and Russia, and the current state of being Gen-Z.
In the Plus segment: Emily starts a generational war.
Mentioned In the Show:
“When the Stagnation Goes Virtual” by Ginevra Davis
“The Moral Hazard Lessons From Nickel Market Disaster” by James Mackintosh
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth