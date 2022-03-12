Slate Money

Lambos or Food Stamps

Slate Money talks private retailer sanctions on Russia, the nickel market fiasco, and Gen-Zvs Millennials.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Stanford student and Palladium writer, Ginevra Davis, to talk about who is really hurt by businesses pulling out of Russia, what is going on with nickel and Russia, and the current state of being Gen-Z.

In the Plus segment: Emily starts a generational war.

Mentioned In the Show:

When the Stagnation Goes Virtual” by Ginevra Davis

The Moral Hazard Lessons From Nickel Market Disaster” by James Mackintosh

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Stacy-Marie Ishmael.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.