Slate Money Goes to The Movies: The Harder They Come
Vipal Monga joins Slate Money to talk about The Harder They Come and gritty crime movies.
Episode Notes
Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.
The Wall Street Journal’s Vipal Monga joins Felix and Emily to talk about the Jamaican crime film, The Harder They Come. They discuss the mix between crime and music, what makes the movie good (and bad), and the film’s treatment of women.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth