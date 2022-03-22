Slate Money

Slate Money Goes to The Movies: The Harder They Come

Vipal Monga joins Slate Money to talk about The Harder They Come and gritty crime movies.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.

The Wall Street Journal’s Vipal Monga joins Felix and Emily to talk about the Jamaican crime film, The Harder They Come. They discuss the mix between crime and music, what makes the movie good (and bad), and the film’s treatment of women.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Stacy-Marie Ishmael.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.