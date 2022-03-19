Slate Money

Proxy for Vibes

Slate Money talks the fed hike, the real power of the American dollar, and Citigroup’s new abortion healthcare policy.

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Elizabeth Spiers, co-author of the Slate Pay Dirt column. They talk about whether the fed hike is a big deal, the American dollar and why it might not be around forever, and Citigroup providing red state employees travel benefits to access abortion clinics.

In the Plus segment: Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrawing her nomination for Fed vice chair.

Axios Markets” by Emily Peck and Matt Phillips

Poll: Just 24% of workers think their employer cares about their well-being” by Emily Peck

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Stacy-Marie Ishmael.

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.