Proxy for Vibes
Slate Money talks the fed hike, the real power of the American dollar, and Citigroup’s new abortion healthcare policy.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Elizabeth Spiers, co-author of the Slate Pay Dirt column. They talk about whether the fed hike is a big deal, the American dollar and why it might not be around forever, and Citigroup providing red state employees travel benefits to access abortion clinics.
In the Plus segment: Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrawing her nomination for Fed vice chair.
Mentioned In the Show:
“Axios Markets” by Emily Peck and Matt Phillips
“Poll: Just 24% of workers think their employer cares about their well-being” by Emily Peck
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth
Email: slatemoney@slate.com