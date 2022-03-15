Slate Money

Slate Money Goes to the Movies: The Big Short

Kurt Andersen joins to talk about the 2015 housing market crash film.

Episode Notes

Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.

Author of several books, Kurt Andersen joins Felix and Emily to talk about the 2015 Adam McKay film, The Big Short. They dig into the merits of the Margot Robbie in a bathtub scene, what the movie gets wrong, and who the real heroes are.

