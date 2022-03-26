Slate Money

The Bond King

Slate Money talks Mary Child’s new book, Midtown Manhattan, and white-collar crime.

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Mary Childs, host of NPR’s Planet Money to talk about her upcoming book, The Bond King, the exodus of Midtown’s working population, and Grimes’s confession to DDoS-ing the music blog “Hipster Runoff.”

In the Plus segment: Behind the scenes of Mary’s publication journey.

Midtown Manhattan With Fewer Office Workers: Imagining the Unthinkable” by Kate King, Roque Ruiz, and Konrad Putzier

’I actually go canceled for this’ Grimes Reflects on 10 Moments from Her Life” by Vanity Fair

