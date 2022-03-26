The Bond King
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Mary Childs, host of NPR’s Planet Money to talk about her upcoming book, The Bond King, the exodus of Midtown’s working population, and Grimes’s confession to DDoS-ing the music blog “Hipster Runoff.”
In the Plus segment: Behind the scenes of Mary’s publication journey.
Mentioned In the Show:
“Midtown Manhattan With Fewer Office Workers: Imagining the Unthinkable” by Kate King, Roque Ruiz, and Konrad Putzier
“’I actually go canceled for this’ Grimes Reflects on 10 Moments from Her Life” by Vanity Fair
