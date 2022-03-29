Slate Money

Slate Money Goes to the Movies: Jackie Brown

Ben Horowitz joins Slate Money to talk about Jackie Brown and the trustless economy of Tarantino’s quiet movie.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.

Author and businessman, Ben Horowitz joins Felix and Emily to talk about the quietest Quentin Tarantino movie, Jackie Brown. They get into Ordell Robbie’s bad retirement plan, the romance of Jackie Brown and Max Cherry, and why you need to re-watch it when you’re old.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Stacy-Marie Ishmael.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.