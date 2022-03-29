Slate Money Goes to the Movies: Jackie Brown
Ben Horowitz joins Slate Money to talk about Jackie Brown and the trustless economy of Tarantino’s quiet movie.
Episode Notes
Welcome to Slate Money Goes to the Movies, a miniseries in which Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and a different guest each week discuss popular business-themed movies.
Author and businessman, Ben Horowitz joins Felix and Emily to talk about the quietest Quentin Tarantino movie, Jackie Brown. They get into Ordell Robbie’s bad retirement plan, the romance of Jackie Brown and Max Cherry, and why you need to re-watch it when you’re old.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth