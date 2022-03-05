Omni-Channel Curious
Slate Money talks big tech’s Russia quandary, Amazon’s physical fumblings, and the monopolized state of America’s internet providers.
This week Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by the New York Times’ “On Tech” columnist Shira Ovide for an all-tech deep dive. Starting with the war in Ukraine, they explore the tech giants’ grappling with Russian restrictions, Amazon’s inflated image as the omnipotent retailer, and the United States’ flagging broadband access.
In the Plus segment: The bill banning forced arbitration
Mentioned In the show:
“More Internet Options–In Theory,” by Shira Ovide
“Putin No Longer Seems Like a Master of Disinformation,” by Farhad Manjoo
“Amazon Opens a Whole Foods With the Next Step in Automation,” by Cecilia King
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.