Slate Money

Omni-Channel Curious

Slate Money talks big tech’s Russia quandary, Amazon’s physical fumblings, and the monopolized state of America’s internet providers.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by the New York Times’ “On Tech” columnist Shira Ovide for an all-tech deep dive. Starting with the war in Ukraine, they explore the tech giants’ grappling with Russian restrictions, Amazon’s inflated image as the omnipotent retailer, and the United States’ flagging broadband access.

In the Plus segment: The bill banning forced arbitration
Mentioned In the show: 
More Internet Options–In Theory,” by Shira Ovide
Putin No Longer Seems Like a Master of Disinformation,” by Farhad Manjoo
Amazon Opens a Whole Foods With the Next Step in Automation,” by Cecilia King

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Stacy-Marie Ishmael.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.