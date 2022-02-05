Something Something Metaverse
Slate Money talks the implosion of Facebook – er – the metaverse, the Olympics, and the NFL discrimination lawsuit.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by management consultant and sports fan Robin Timothy of to talk about Facebook’s sudden loss of users and revenue, why the Olympics are both problematic and boring, and the Brian Flores NFL lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in coach hiring.
In the Plus segment: A big gold cube.
Mentioned In the show:
“Brian Flores’ NFL Lawsuit: Can He Prove Systemic Racism? What We Know About Claims of ‘Sham Interviews’ and Incentivizing Tanking, Plus What’s Next” by Kevin Seifert
“An Artist Placed a Cube Made From $11.7 Million Worth of Gold in Central Park – Protected By Its Own Security Detail” by Dorian Batycka
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth