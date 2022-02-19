IP Lasagna
Slate Money does a deep dive into the world of trademarks.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Alexandra Roberts, professor at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, for an all trademark episode of Slate Money. They talk about everything from social media to rights of publicity to counterfeits and parodies.
In the Plus segment: Can Felix continue to use Felix the Cat as his Twitter avatar?
Mentioned In the show:
“MSCHF’s New Drop is Illegal (On Purpose This Time)” by Alexandra Pauly
“Bad Spaniels Make Bad Law: Ninth Circuit Says Dog Toy is an Expressive Work Entitled to First Amendment Protection” by Jared Kagan
“Inside the Cottage Industry Trying to Revive Aunt Jemima and Other Brands with Racist Roots” by Beth Kowitt
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth