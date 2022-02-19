IP Lasagna

Slate Money

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Alexandra Roberts, professor at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, for an all trademark episode of Slate Money. They talk about everything from social media to rights of publicity to counterfeits and parodies.

In the Plus segment: Can Felix continue to use Felix the Cat as his Twitter avatar?

Mentioned In the show:

MSCHF’s New Drop is Illegal (On Purpose This Time)” by Alexandra Pauly

Bad Spaniels Make Bad Law: Ninth Circuit Says Dog Toy is an Expressive Work Entitled to First Amendment Protection” by Jared Kagan

Inside the Cottage Industry Trying to Revive Aunt Jemima and Other Brands with Racist Roots” by Beth Kowitt

