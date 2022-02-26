Trillion Dollar Triage
Slate Money talks the war in the Ukraine, what’s really going on with inflation, and Nick Timiraos’s new book.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Wall Street Journal reporter, Nick Timiraos. They discuss the evolving crisis in the Ukraine and what impact (if any) sanctions would have on Russia, all the problems with inflation and how the fed deals with inflation, and Timiraos’s upcoming book, Trillion Dollar Triage.
In the Plus segment: Money markets and the feds as firefighters
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth