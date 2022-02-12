Bedazzle Your Elliptical
Slate Money talks hipster grifters, practical uses for crypto, and the richest man in the world trying to buy a stake in Forbes.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Kevin Roose of The New York Times to talk about the crypto money launder scheme Heather Morgan and Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein are accused of taking part in; the possible usefulness of crypto; and what’s going on with Forbes.
In the Plus segment: The Sotheby’s auction of CryptoPunks.
Mentioned In the show:
“How The Crypto Couple Went From Wannabe Tech Luminaries To Targets In The Biggest Financial Seizure In Justice Department History” by David Jeans and Cyrus Farivar
“Maybe There’s a Use for Crypto After All” by Kevin Roose
“Joe Rogan Wrapped: A Year of COVID-19 Misinformation, Right-Wing Myths, and Anti-Trans Rhetoric” by Alex Paterson
“Podcasts Are No Longer Private Conversations” by Kaitlyn Tiffany
“Binance’s Unusual Forbes Deal Comes Amid SPAC Drama” by Sara Fischer
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth