Davos Man
Slate Money talks Peter Goodman’s book Davos Man, Microsoft buying Activision, and the 5G fiasco.
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by economics journalist and author, Peter Goodman. They discuss Goodman’s new book “Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World” Microsoft’s biggest deal ever, and what’s going on with 5G networks and airplanes.
In the Plus segment: Peloton is down, will it survive?
Further Reading:
“Larry Fink to CEOs: Treat Your Workers Well” by Emily Peck
“Microsoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on Metaverse” by Dina Bass and Nate Lanxon
“Xbox CEO Phil Spencer on Reviving Old Activision Games as Microsoft Positions Itself as Tech’s Gaming Company” by Gene Park
“Why Airlines Are Worried About 5G” by Andrew Ross Sorkin, Jason Karaian, Sarah Kessler, Stephen Gandel, Michael J. de la Merced, Lauren Hirsch, and Ephrat Livni
“Peloton Stock Plunges Following Report It Will Halt Production” by Aaron Gregg
“Peloton to Halt Production of its Bikes, Treadmills as Demand Wanes” by Lauren Thomas
“A New Take on Voice: The Influence of BlackRock’s ‘Dear CEO’ Letters” by Andrea Pawliczek, A. Nicole Skinner, and Laura Wellman
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth