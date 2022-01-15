…And My Lollipop
Slate Money talks ZIRP, Citi Bank’s sale of Banamex, and Wordle
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Ranjan Roy of Margins talk about the death of ZIRP (a zero-interest rate policy) and what that means for the future; Felix’s glee about the sale of Citi Bank’s Mexican unit, Banamex; and the puzzle game sweeping the Internet.
In the Plus segment: Ken Griffin’s Citadel Securities gets big investment from crypto.
Mentioned In the Episode:
“America’s labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic” by Emily Peck
“Buy ‘Floki’: A cryptocurrency inspired by Elon Musk’s dog is making an ad push in London” by Carla Mozee
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth