Slate Money

…And My Lollipop

Slate Money talks ZIRP, Citi Bank’s sale of Banamex, and Wordle

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Ranjan Roy of Margins talk about the death of ZIRP (a zero-interest rate policy) and what that means for the future; Felix’s glee about the sale of Citi Bank’s Mexican unit, Banamex; and the puzzle game sweeping the Internet.

In the Plus segment: Ken Griffin’s Citadel Securities gets big investment from crypto.

Mentioned In the Episode:

Axios Markets Newsletter

America’s labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic” by Emily Peck

Buy ‘Floki’: A cryptocurrency inspired by Elon Musk’s dog is making an ad push in London” by Carla Mozee

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Stacy-Marie Ishmael.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.