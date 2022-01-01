One Really Long Year

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Stacy-Marie Ishmael are joined by Joe Weisentahl of the Bloombergpodcast Odd Lots. They discuss this past very long year in markets – from labor to crypto to supply chains; what’s up and what’s making them go ‘huh?’ and how we should maybe be grateful to Steve Mnuchin.

In the Plus segment: How the lumber supply chain issue had very little to do with lumber.

