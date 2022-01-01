One Really Long Year
Slate Money talks the year that started in April 2020 and is still going, including what has been happening in all the markets.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Stacy-Marie Ishmael are joined by Joe Weisentahl of the Bloombergpodcast Odd Lots. They discuss this past very long year in markets – from labor to crypto to supply chains; what’s up and what’s making them go ‘huh?’ and how we should maybe be grateful to Steve Mnuchin.
In the Plus segment: How the lumber supply chain issue had very little to do with lumber.
Mentioned In the show:
“This is the Booming Movement to Abolish Work as We Know It” by Odd Lots podcast
“The Effect of Earned Versus House Money on Price Bubble Formation in Experimental Asset Markets” by Brice Corgnet, Roberto Hernan-Gonzalez, Praveen Kujal, and David Porter
“Gambling With the House Money and Trying to Break Even: The Effects of Prior Outcomes on Risky Choice” by Richard H. Thaler and Eric J. Johnson
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth