Sick of The Beatles
Slate Money talks Alberta’s dirty oil patch, Canada’s housing crisis, and what’s going on with ‘old’ music.
This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by reporter for The Wall Street Journal, Vipal Monga. They discuss the implications of the continued pumping of oil at one of the world’s dirtiest oil patches, how Canada’s housing situation compares with the U.S. and why ‘old’ music is suddenly so popular now.
In the Plus segment: The latest on Fintech.
Mentioned In the show:
“One of the World’s Dirtiest Oil Patches Is Pumping More Than Ever” by Vipal Monga
“Big Hot Sauce Wants More Hot Sauce” by Austin Carr
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth