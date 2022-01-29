Slate Money

Sick of The Beatles

Slate Money talks Alberta’s dirty oil patch, Canada’s housing crisis, and what’s going on with ‘old’ music.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by reporter for The Wall Street JournalVipal Monga. They discuss the implications of the continued pumping of oil at one of the world’s dirtiest oil patches, how Canada’s housing situation compares with the U.S. and why ‘old’ music is suddenly so popular now.

In the Plus segment: The latest on Fintech.

Mentioned In the show: 

One of the World’s Dirtiest Oil Patches Is Pumping More Than Ever” by Vipal Monga

Big Hot Sauce Wants More Hot Sauce” by Austin Carr

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Stacy-Marie Ishmael.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.