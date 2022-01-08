Stacy’s Goodbye Cocktails
Slate Money talks the Elizabeth Holmes verdict, the availability of rapid COVID tests and to-go cocktails.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Stacy-Marie Ishmael talk about the split verdict in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, the short supply (and high prices) of COVID rapid tests, and whether restaurants should be allowed to sell cocktails to-go. Plus, we say goodbye to Stacy during her last episode of Slate Money.
In the Plus segment: The New York Times’ purchase of The Athletic
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth