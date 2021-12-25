Hire Someone to Rob You
Slate Money talks how the retirement system is broken and how to fix it, how to improve your retirement options, and the befits of living in a co-op.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Stacy-Marie Ishmael talk all about retirement with Teresa Ghilarducci, retirement expert and professor at the New School for Social Research. They dig into what’s wrong with the retirement system and who is currently benefiting from its brokenness, how people can get the most out of retirement investments and the role gender plays in retirement planning.
In the Plus segment: Succession’s Logan Roy’s retirement plan.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth