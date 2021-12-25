Slate Money

Hire Someone to Rob You

Slate Money talks how the retirement system is broken and how to fix it, how to improve your retirement options, and the befits of living in a co-op.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Stacy-Marie Ishmael talk all about retirement with Teresa Ghilarducci, retirement expert and professor at the New School for Social Research. They dig into what’s wrong with the retirement system and who is currently benefiting from its brokenness, how people can get the most out of retirement investments and the role gender plays in retirement planning.

In the Plus segment: Succession’s Logan Roy’s retirement plan.

