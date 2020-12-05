Cloud Chat
Slate Money talks Slack, the Nasdaq, and Amazon.
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss Salesforce’s $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack, the Nasdaq’s proposed plan to require more diverse boards, and Amazon’s big hiring spree.
In the Slate Plus segment: Will we go back to the movies?
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.