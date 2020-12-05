Slate Money

Cloud Chat

Slate Money talks Slack, the Nasdaq, and Amazon.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss Salesforce’s $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack, the Nasdaq’s proposed plan to require more diverse boards, and Amazon’s big hiring spree.

In the Slate Plus segment: Will we go back to the movies?

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Hosts