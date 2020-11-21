Slate Money

Slate Money talks Steve Mnuchin, Affirm, DoorDash and Airbnb.

Episode Notes

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Anna Szymanski talk Steve Mnuchin’s move to cut off the Fed’s emergency funding programs and Affirm, Airbnb and DoorDash all filing to go public.

In the Slate Plus segment: The holidays and COVID-19.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

