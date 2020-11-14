Self-Loathing Postmodern Hypebeasts
Jacob Weisberg joins the hosts to discuss Pfizer’s vaccine, Megaphone, and Supreme.
Jacob Weisberg returns to Slate Money to discuss the impact of Pfizer’s vaccine announcement, Spotify’s acquisition of Megaphone, and Supreme being sold for $2.1 billion.
In the Slate Plus segment: Jacob on the White House transition.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.