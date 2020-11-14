Slate Money

Self-Loathing Postmodern Hypebeasts

Jacob Weisberg joins the hosts to discuss Pfizer’s vaccine, Megaphone, and Supreme.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Jacob Weisberg returns to Slate Money to discuss the impact of Pfizer’s vaccine announcement, Spotify’s acquisition of Megaphone, and Supreme being sold for $2.1 billion.

In the Slate Plus segment: Jacob on the White House transition.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Hosts

