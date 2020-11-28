Nerd EGOT
Slate Money talks Janet Yellen, Simon & Schuster, and United Way Worldwide.
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss Janet Yellen’s historic appointment to Treasury Secretary, Penguin Random House buying Simon & Schuster for more than $2 billion, and why you might want to think twice before giving to United Way Worldwide on Giving Tuesday.
In the Slate Plus segment: A Brexit checkin.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.