Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss Janet Yellen’s historic appointment to Treasury Secretary, Penguin Random House buying Simon & Schuster for more than $2 billion, and why you might want to think twice before giving to United Way Worldwide on Giving Tuesday.

In the Slate Plus segment: A Brexit checkin.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.