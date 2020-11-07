The Fiscal Genie
Slate Money talks the election, the Ant IPO, and Visa.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss the economic ramifications of the election, China blocking the Ant IPO, and the Department of Justice’s antitrust suit against Visa.
In the Slate Plus segment: How Twitter and Facebook handled the election.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.