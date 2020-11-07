Slate Money

The Fiscal Genie

Slate Money talks the election, the Ant IPO, and Visa.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss the economic ramifications of the election, China blocking the Ant IPO, and the Department of Justice’s antitrust suit against Visa.

In the Slate Plus segment: How Twitter and Facebook handled the election.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts