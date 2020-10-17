Comfortable Pants Auction

Slate Money

Slate Money talks Vista Investment Group, performance reviews, and auctions.

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski talk tax evasion at Vista Investment Group, the issues with company performance reviews, and auction theory.

In the Slate Plus segment: What news is wake-up-in-the-middle-of-the-night news?

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

