Comfortable Pants Auction
Slate Money talks Vista Investment Group, performance reviews, and auctions.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski talk tax evasion at Vista Investment Group, the issues with company performance reviews, and auction theory.
In the Slate Plus segment: What news is wake-up-in-the-middle-of-the-night news?
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.