Razzle-Dazzle to Juke the Algos
Slate Money talks Trump’s taxes, Coinbase, and spoofing.
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss Trump’s taxes, controversy at Coinbase, and spoofing.
In the Slate Plus segment: Palantir.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.