All Policies Are Economic Policies
Slate Money talks the Trump economy, dual interest rates, and Chewy.
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss the effect of the U.S. president on the economy, dual interest rates, and whether Petsmart and Chewy should split up.
In the Slate Plus segment: The new Gmail logo.
