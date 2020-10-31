Slate Money

All Policies Are Economic Policies

Slate Money talks the Trump economy, dual interest rates, and Chewy.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss the effect of the U.S. president on the economy, dual interest rates, and whether Petsmart and Chewy should split up.

In the Slate Plus segment: The new Gmail logo.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

