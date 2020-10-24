Little Googlets
Slate Money talks Google, Quibi, and Purdue Pharma.
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss the antitrust case against Google, the life and death of Quibi, and Purdue Pharma’s $8.3 billion fine.
In the Slate Plus segment: Goldman Sachs.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.