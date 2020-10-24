Slate Money

Little Googlets

Slate Money talks Google, Quibi, and Purdue Pharma.

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss the antitrust case against Google, the life and death of Quibi, and Purdue Pharma’s $8.3 billion fine.

In the Slate Plus segment: Goldman Sachs.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

