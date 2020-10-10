Slate Money

China’s Gilded Age

Professor Yuen Yuen Ang joins the podcast to discuss corruption in all its forms.

Episode Notes

Professor Yuen Yuen Ang joins Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski to discuss her book China’s Gilded Age: The Paradox of Economic Boom and Vast Corruption and how it relates to China and the United States.

In the Slate Plus segment: China’s future.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

