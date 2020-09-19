Ban Facebook
Slate Money talks Snowflake, Facebook and the NVIDIA-Arm merger.
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss Snowflake’s crazy IPO, what’s wrong with Facebook, and the NVIDIA-Arm merger (which is more interesting than it sounds).
In the Slate Plus segment: One Billion Americans by Matthew Yglesias
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.