Slate Money

Ban Facebook

Slate Money talks Snowflake, Facebook and the NVIDIA-Arm merger.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss Snowflake’s crazy IPO, what’s wrong with Facebook, and the NVIDIA-Arm merger (which is more interesting than it sounds).

In the Slate Plus segment: One Billion Americans by Matthew Yglesias

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow