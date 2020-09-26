Who’s Exercising?
Slate Money talks money laundering, getting COVID-19, and the exercise industry.
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss the FinCEN files, Buzzfeed News and ICIJ’s big report on money laundering and banks, the economic stress of getting COVID-19, and the big money in exercise,
In the Slate Plus segment: COVID-19 thoughts.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.