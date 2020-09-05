Slate Money

Ecomagination

Slate Money on the U.S. labor market, Steve Mnuchin, and GE.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss the current U.S. labor market, the oddities of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and the sad state of GE.

In the Slate Plus segment: Retail investing.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow