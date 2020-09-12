Ironic Normcore Trifles
Ben Schott joins Slate Money to talk Citigroup, workplace breeder wars, and “blands.”
Episode Notes
Ben Schott joins Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski to discuss Citigroup’s new CEO Jane Fraser (and everyone’s preoccupation with her gender), the struggle between parents and non-parents in the workplace, and the phenomenon of “blands.”
In the Slate Plus segment: Nikola.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.