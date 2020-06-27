Get a Beer and COVID-19

This week, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski discuss the reopening and reclosing of states amid COVID-19 spikes, visas and immigration in the United States, and the messy collapse of the German fintech company Wirecard.

In the Slate Plus segment: Bill Ackman and SPACs.

