Slate Money

Get a Beer and COVID-19

Slate Money talks states reopening and reclosing, visas, and Wirecard.

Episode Notes

This week, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski discuss the reopening and reclosing of states amid COVID-19 spikes, visas and immigration in the United States, and the messy collapse of the German fintech company Wirecard.

In the Slate Plus segment: Bill Ackman and SPACs.

