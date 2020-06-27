Get a Beer and COVID-19
Slate Money talks states reopening and reclosing, visas, and Wirecard.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski discuss the reopening and reclosing of states amid COVID-19 spikes, visas and immigration in the United States, and the messy collapse of the German fintech company Wirecard.
In the Slate Plus segment: Bill Ackman and SPACs.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.