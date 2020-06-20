Modern Monetary Theory
Professor Stephanie Kelton joins Slate Money to talk Modern Monetary Theory.
Episode Notes
Professor Stephanie Kelton joins Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski for a long awaited episode on Modern Monetary Theory. She answers their many questions about MMT and discusses her book The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy.
In the Slate Plus segment: How we feel about the stock market.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.