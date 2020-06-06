Systemic Interventions
Stacy-Marie Ishmael joins the hosts to talk about the May jobs report, Black Lives Matter, and reparations.
Episode Notes
This week, Stacy-Marie Ishmael, the editorial director of the Texas Tribune, joins Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski to talk about the May jobs report, the Black Lives Matter protests, and the economic history of African Americans, and what reparations might look like.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.