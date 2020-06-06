Slate Money

Systemic Interventions

Stacy-Marie Ishmael joins the hosts to talk about the May jobs report, Black Lives Matter, and reparations.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

This week, Stacy-Marie Ishmael, the editorial director of the Texas Tribune, joins Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski to talk about the May jobs report, the Black Lives Matter protests, and the economic history of African Americans, and what reparations might look like.

Email:  slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow