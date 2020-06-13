Cathy O’Neil is back! She joins Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Anna Szymanski to explain why COVID-19 models are confusing, talk about the media world’s big reckoning with its own racism, and the Ford Foundation’s new bonds plan.

In the Slate Plus segment: A tech startup that’s trying to detect women’s orgasm.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.