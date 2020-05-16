Slate Money

Seamless Is a Verb

A possible Grubhub-Uber merger, the threat to day care, and some unanswered questions from a. recent Facebook Live event.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski talk about the possibility of a merger between Uber and Grubhub, the potential collapse of the child care industry, and they get to some of the questions they missed on their Wednesday night Facebook Live Q&A.

In the Slate Plus segment: Questions from the live Q&A

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow