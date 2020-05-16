Seamless Is a Verb
A possible Grubhub-Uber merger, the threat to day care, and some unanswered questions from a. recent Facebook Live event.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski talk about the possibility of a merger between Uber and Grubhub, the potential collapse of the child care industry, and they get to some of the questions they missed on their Wednesday night Facebook Live Q&A.
In the Slate Plus segment: Questions from the live Q&A
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.