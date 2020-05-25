Slate Money

The Facebook Pandemic

The Slate Money hosts talk vaccines, Facebook and work from home pay.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski talk about the economic of vaccines, how Facebook is totally (unfortunately) winning this pandemic and the question of work from home pay based on where you live.

In the Slate Plus segment: The Weight Watchers layoffs.

Email:  slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

