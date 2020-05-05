Slate Money

The Other Problem With Food Waste

Austin Bryniarski on the war on food waste.

Episode Notes

In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.

This week, Austin Bryniarski joins Felix to discuss his theory that the war on food waste is a little too easy for everyone to get behind and might ultimately serve as a distraction from bigger environmental and social issues.

For more on this topic, read Bryniarski’s article “The War on Food Waste Is a Waste of Time” in the Outline.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

