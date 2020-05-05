The Other Problem With Food Waste
Austin Bryniarski on the war on food waste.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.
This week, Austin Bryniarski joins Felix to discuss his theory that the war on food waste is a little too easy for everyone to get behind and might ultimately serve as a distraction from bigger environmental and social issues.
For more on this topic, read Bryniarski’s article “The War on Food Waste Is a Waste of Time” in the Outline.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.