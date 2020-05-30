Slate Money

Financial Therapy

Amanda Clayman joins the hosts to answer listener questions around finance and emotion.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski talk to Amanda Clayman, a therapist who specializes in money issues. Amanda answers listener questions and discusses topics like student loan guilt and pandemic money hoarding.

In the Slate Plus segment: Family history and money.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

