Financial Therapy
Amanda Clayman joins the hosts to answer listener questions around finance and emotion.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski talk to Amanda Clayman, a therapist who specializes in money issues. Amanda answers listener questions and discusses topics like student loan guilt and pandemic money hoarding.
In the Slate Plus segment: Family history and money.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.