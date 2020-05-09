Slate Money

Cities and the Coronavirus

Richard Florida joins Slate Money to talk about how COVID-19 behaves in urban areas.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Urban theorist Richard Florida joins the Slate Money hosts to discuss all sorts of questions around cities and coronavirus—such as how population density factors into the virus’s spread, why certain cities are faring better than others, and what our cities might look like after the pandemic.

In the Slate Plus segment: COVID-19 and climate change.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

