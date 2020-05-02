Slate Money

How Is Boeing OK?

The Slate Money hosts talk reopening, big business amid COVID-19, and GDP.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

This week Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss the process for reopening states, what’s going on with big business right now, and the gross domestic product that’s hidden in our homes.

In the Slate Plus segment: The meat industry.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Hosts

