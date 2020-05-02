How Is Boeing OK?
The Slate Money hosts talk reopening, big business amid COVID-19, and GDP.
Episode Notes
This week Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss the process for reopening states, what’s going on with big business right now, and the gross domestic product that’s hidden in our homes.
In the Slate Plus segment: The meat industry.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.