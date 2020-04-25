Why Are Republicans Being So Mean?
The Slate Money hosts talk oil prices, PPP, and stimulus checks.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss the price of oil, the Paycheck Protection Program round two, and the results of their informal poll on stimulus checks.
In the Slate Plus segment: The United States Oil Fund.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.