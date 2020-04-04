Slate Money

Banana Disruptions

Slate Money talks about small business loans, the toilet paper shortage, and Trump’s market-moving oil tweet.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss the issue of small business loans in the stimulus bill, why the toilet paper shortage might not be overhyped, and Trump’s oil tweet which is quite possibly the most market-moving tweet ever.

What Everyone’s Getting Wrong About the Toilet Paper Shortage,” by Will Oremus in Medium

Trump’s Labor Department Takes A Hacksaw To Coronavirus Paid Sick Leave” by Emily Peck in the Huffington Post.

In the Slate Plus segment: The ad market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com