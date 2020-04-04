Banana Disruptions
Slate Money talks about small business loans, the toilet paper shortage, and Trump’s market-moving oil tweet.
Episode Notes
Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss the issue of small business loans in the stimulus bill, why the toilet paper shortage might not be overhyped, and Trump’s oil tweet which is quite possibly the most market-moving tweet ever.
“What Everyone’s Getting Wrong About the Toilet Paper Shortage,” by Will Oremus in Medium
“Trump’s Labor Department Takes A Hacksaw To Coronavirus Paid Sick Leave” by Emily Peck in the Huffington Post.
In the Slate Plus segment: The ad market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com