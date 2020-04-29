In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.

This week, Tad Friend joins Felix to discuss the growing alternative-meat industry, the plant-based crusade of Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown, and the significant environmental benefits of ditching the beef patty.

For more info, read “Value Meal,” by Tad Friend, for the New Yorker

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

