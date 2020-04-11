Too Big to Be Small
The Slate Money hosts talk “the Bayesian crisis,” the Fed’s newest lending program, and the stock market surge
Episode Notes
This week Felix, Anna, and Emily talk about Felix’s theory that this is a “Bayesian” crisis, the Fed’s newest lending program which includes businesses that aren’t exactly big or small, and the stock market’s major rally.
“The Economic Devastation Of COVID-19 Is Hitting Women Particularly Hard,” by Emily Peck in the Huffington Post
In the Slate Plus segment: Zoom.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.