Too Big to Be Small

The Slate Money hosts talk “the Bayesian crisis,” the Fed’s newest lending program, and the stock market surge

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

This week Felix, Anna, and Emily talk about Felix’s theory that this is a “Bayesian” crisis, the Fed’s newest lending program which includes businesses that aren’t exactly big or small, and the stock market’s major rally.

The Economic Devastation Of COVID-19 Is Hitting Women Particularly Hard,” by Emily Peck in the Huffington Post

In the Slate Plus segment: Zoom.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.