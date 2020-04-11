This week Felix, Anna, and Emily talk about Felix’s theory that this is a “Bayesian” crisis, the Fed’s newest lending program which includes businesses that aren’t exactly big or small, and the stock market’s major rally.

“The Economic Devastation Of COVID-19 Is Hitting Women Particularly Hard,” by Emily Peck in the Huffington Post

In the Slate Plus segment: Zoom.

