Eating the Whole Farm
Dan Barber of Blue Hill on sustainable food systems.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.
Dan Barber of Blue Hill joins Felix to discuss how COVID-19 is revealing the flaws in the farm-to-table model, the utilitarian origins of local cuisines, and what a truly sustainable local food system would look like.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.