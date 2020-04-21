Slate Money

Eating the Whole Farm

Dan Barber of Blue Hill on sustainable food systems.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Host

Episode Notes

In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.

Dan Barber of Blue Hill joins Felix to discuss how COVID-19 is revealing the flaws in the farm-to-table model, the utilitarian origins of local cuisines, and what a truly sustainable local food system would look like.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.