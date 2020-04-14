Slate Money

The Reservations Game

Felix Salmon talks to Marissa Conrad about restaurant reservations.

Episode Notes

In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.

Remember going to restaurants? Marissa Conrad joins to talk about the complex economy of restaurant reservations and how apps like OpenTable and Resy are changing the game.

See also, “We Suck at Reservations,” by Marissa Conrade for New York

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

